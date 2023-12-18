The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Pepperdine Waves take the court in the only game on the college basketball schedule on Monday that include WCC teams.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WCC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Pepperdine Waves 5:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow WCC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!