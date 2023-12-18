Seattle Seahawks receiver Will Dissly has a favorable matchup in Week 15 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are conceding the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, 259.9 per game.

Dissly has collected 111 yards on 11 receptions, averaging 11.1 yards per game this year.

Dissly vs. the Eagles

Dissly vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Philadelphia has allowed six opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have surrendered a TD pass to 26 opposing players this year.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 259.9 passing yards the Eagles yield per contest makes them the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Eagles have the No. 31 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 29 this season (2.2 per game).

Seahawks Player Previews

Will Dissly Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-115)

Dissly Receiving Insights

In three of four games this season, Dissly has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Dissly has been targeted on 16 of his team's 445 passing attempts this season (3.6% target share).

He has been targeted 16 times this season, averaging 6.9 yards per target.

Dissly, in nine games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Dissly's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

