With the Seattle Seahawks playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Will Dissly a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Dissly's 11 grabs (on 16 targets) have led to 111 yards receiving (11.1 per game).

Dissly does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

Will Dissly Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 2 2 22 0 Week 11 @Rams 3 1 9 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 21 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 1 1 3 0

