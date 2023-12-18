Will Zach Charbonnet Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 15?
The Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles are slated to meet in a Week 15 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Zach Charbonnet get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.
Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)
- Charbonnet has 412 rushing yards on 95 carries (34.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- And Charbonnet has added 25 catches for 146 yards (12.2 per game).
- Charbonnet has one rushing touchdown in 12 games.
Zach Charbonnet Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|16
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|9
|46
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|5
|31
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|2
|5
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|5
|53
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|4
|8
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|6
|44
|0
|4
|18
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|15
|47
|0
|6
|22
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|14
|47
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|19
|60
|1
|1
|39
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|9
|44
|0
|1
|4
|0
