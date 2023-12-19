Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Clackamas County, Oregon is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oregon City High School at Parkrose High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 19
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Country Christian High School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School - Portland at Adrienne Nelson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Academy at Damascus Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Damascus, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
