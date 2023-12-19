Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:32 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Coos County, Oregon today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Coos County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crosshill Christian School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on December 19
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Bandon High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Bandon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Bend High School at The Dalles High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: The Dalles, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
