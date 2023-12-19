Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:37 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Deschutes County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lyle High School at Central Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Redmond, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Grant High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
