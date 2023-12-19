Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Douglas County, Oregon today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crosspoint Christian School at North Douglas High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Drain, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Country Christian High School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Oakland, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Sutherlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Sutherlin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Siuslaw High School at South Umpqua High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
