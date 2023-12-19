There is high school basketball competition in Douglas County, Oregon today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crosspoint Christian School at North Douglas High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 19

1:30 PM PT on December 19 Location: Drain, OR

Drain, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Country Christian High School at Elkton Charter School

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 19

4:30 PM PT on December 19 Location: Elkton, OR

Elkton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe High School at Oakland High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 19

6:00 PM PT on December 19 Location: Oakland, OR

Oakland, OR Conference: 2A Central Valley

2A Central Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverdale High School at Sutherlin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19

7:00 PM PT on December 19 Location: Sutherlin, OR

Sutherlin, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Siuslaw High School at South Umpqua High School