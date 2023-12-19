Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Klamath County, Oregon today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Klamath County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lost River High School at Days Creek High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crosspoint Christian School at North Douglas High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Drain, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
