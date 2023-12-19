Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:32 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Lake County, Oregon today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Lake County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mohawk High School at North Lake High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on December 19
- Location: Drain, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Modoc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Alturas, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
