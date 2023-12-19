Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:32 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Lane County, Oregon is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mohawk High School at North Lake High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on December 19
- Location: Drain, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Bandon High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Bandon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist Catholic High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Springfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hope Christian High School at Crow High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Junction City High School at North Marion High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Aurora, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Creswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Creswell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Siuslaw High School at South Umpqua High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.