Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Malheur County, Oregon today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Malheur County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caldwell High School at Ontario High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
