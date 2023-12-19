Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Marion County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crosshill Christian School at Myrtle Point High School

  • Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on December 19
  • Location: Elkton, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nestucca High School at St. Paul High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 19
  • Location: St Paul, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Junction City High School at North Marion High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 19
  • Location: Aurora, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stayton High School at Scappoose High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19
  • Location: Scappoose, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Creswell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19
  • Location: Creswell, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

