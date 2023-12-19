Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:32 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Marion County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crosshill Christian School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on December 19
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nestucca High School at St. Paul High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: St Paul, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Junction City High School at North Marion High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Aurora, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stayton High School at Scappoose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Scappoose, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Creswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Creswell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
