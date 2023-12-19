Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Multnomah County, Oregon today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oregon City High School at Parkrose High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 19

Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit High School at Grant High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on December 19

Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverdale High School at Sutherlin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19

Location: Sutherlin, OR

Sutherlin, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Valor Christian School International at Open Door Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19

Location: Troutdale, OR

Troutdale, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School - Portland at Adrienne Nelson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19

Location: Happy Valley, OR

Happy Valley, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Academy at Damascus Christian High School