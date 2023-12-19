Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:35 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Multnomah County, Oregon today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oregon City High School at Parkrose High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 19
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Grant High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Sutherlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Sutherlin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valor Christian School International at Open Door Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Troutdale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School - Portland at Adrienne Nelson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Academy at Damascus Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Damascus, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
