Tuesday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (8-3) against the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-4) at Burns Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Ducks are coming off of a 61-48 victory against UTSA in their most recent game on Sunday.

Oregon vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Oregon vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 70, Utah Tech 62

Oregon Schedule Analysis

When the Ducks took down the Grand Canyon Antelopes, the No. 98 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 64-56 on November 16, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

Oregon has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Oregon 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 98) on November 16

61-48 at home over UTSA (No. 132) on December 17

81-48 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 135) on November 6

86-60 at home over UAPB (No. 157) on November 8

59-51 at home over Idaho (No. 167) on December 8

Oregon Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 15.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%

15.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 12.5 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%

12.5 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.9 FG% Chance Gray: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (23-for-74)

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (23-for-74) Sofia Bell: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.9 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (18-for-62)

7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.9 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (18-for-62) Sarah Rambus: 5.1 PTS, 44.4 FG%

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game, with a +68 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.5 points per game (193rd in college basketball) and allow 59.3 per outing (96th in college basketball).

At home, the Ducks average 67.0 points per game. On the road, they average 62.8.

Oregon is giving up fewer points at home (55.3 per game) than on the road (66.3).

