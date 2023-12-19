The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-2) play the Oregon Ducks (4-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Oregon vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Oregon Players to Watch

Macie Warren: 14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Breaunna Gillen: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddie Warren: 15.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Maggie McCord: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Calyn Dallas: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

