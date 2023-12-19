The Oregon Ducks (8-3) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Burns Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon vs. Utah Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Ducks score just 0.1 more points per game (65.5) than the Trailblazers allow (65.4).
  • Oregon has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
  • Utah Tech has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.5 points.
  • The Trailblazers record 19.4 more points per game (78.7) than the Ducks allow (59.3).
  • Utah Tech is 5-4 when scoring more than 59.3 points.
  • When Oregon allows fewer than 78.7 points, it is 8-1.
  • The Trailblazers shoot 45.4% from the field, 11% higher than the Ducks concede defensively.
  • The Ducks shoot 40.3% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Trailblazers allow.

Oregon Leaders

  • Grace Vanslooten: 15.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%
  • Phillipina Kyei: 12.5 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%
  • Chance Gray: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (23-for-74)
  • Sofia Bell: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.9 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (18-for-62)
  • Sarah Rambus: 5.1 PTS, 44.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Portland State W 65-54 Matthew Knight Arena
12/11/2023 Southern W 67-37 Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 UTSA W 61-48 Matthew Knight Arena
12/19/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena
12/21/2023 Oklahoma State - Burns Arena
12/31/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.