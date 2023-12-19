How to Watch the Oregon vs. Utah Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:55 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (8-3) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Burns Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oregon vs. Utah Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Ducks score just 0.1 more points per game (65.5) than the Trailblazers allow (65.4).
- Oregon has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
- Utah Tech has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.5 points.
- The Trailblazers record 19.4 more points per game (78.7) than the Ducks allow (59.3).
- Utah Tech is 5-4 when scoring more than 59.3 points.
- When Oregon allows fewer than 78.7 points, it is 8-1.
- The Trailblazers shoot 45.4% from the field, 11% higher than the Ducks concede defensively.
- The Ducks shoot 40.3% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Trailblazers allow.
Oregon Leaders
- Grace Vanslooten: 15.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%
- Phillipina Kyei: 12.5 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%
- Chance Gray: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (23-for-74)
- Sofia Bell: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.9 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (18-for-62)
- Sarah Rambus: 5.1 PTS, 44.4 FG%
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Portland State
|W 65-54
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/11/2023
|Southern
|W 67-37
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|UTSA
|W 61-48
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/21/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
