Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies on December 19, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jonas Valanciunas, Desmond Bane and others are available in the New Orleans Pelicans-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Jonas Valančiūnas Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|14.5 (Over: -108)
|11.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: +124)
- Valanciunas' 14.8 points per game average is 0.3 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 10.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (11.5).
- Valanciunas has averaged 2.5 assists per game, which is equal to Tuesday's assist over/under.
Brandon Ingram Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
|5.5 (Over: -115)
|1.5 (Over: +110)
- Brandon Ingram's 23.7 points per game are 1.2 higher than Tuesday's prop total.
- He has pulled down 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Ingram has picked up 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's prop bet (5.5).
- He has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: -102)
- Zion Williamson is averaging 22.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 6.5).
- Williamson averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's over/under.
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -106)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
|4.5 (Over: +112)
|2.5 (Over: -167)
- The 24.6 points Bane scores per game are 2.1 more than his prop total on Tuesday.
- His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Bane's 3.4 three-pointers made per game is 0.9 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: +116)
|1.5 (Over: +110)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. has racked up 21.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.9 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 5.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (6.5).
- Jackson's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
