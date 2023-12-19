On Tuesday, the NBA slate includes the Phoenix Suns (14-12) visiting Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) at Moda Center, with the matchup beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shaedon Sharpe Kevin Durant Total Fantasy Pts 728.1 1032.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 29.1 46.9 Fantasy Rank 8 63

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Kevin Durant Insights

Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe gives the Trail Blazers 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 7.0 points per game (posting 107.6 points per game, 29th in league, while conceding 114.6 per contest, 18th in NBA) and have a -173 scoring differential.

The 41.0 rebounds per game Portland accumulates rank 27th in the NBA, 4.2 fewer than the 45.2 its opponents record.

The Trail Blazers make 12.0 three-pointers per game (20th in the league), 1.1 more than their opponents.

Portland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Blazers commit 14.6 per game (26th in league) and force 15.4 (third in NBA).

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Kevin Durant is posting 30.6 points, 5.6 assists and 6.2 boards per contest.

The Suns outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (scoring 115.3 points per game to rank 14th in the league while allowing 114.0 per outing to rank 16th in the NBA) and have a +33 scoring differential overall.

Phoenix wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It is collecting 44.0 rebounds per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 41.6 per contest.

The Suns make 12.0 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 37.6% rate (10th in the NBA), compared to the 12.0 their opponents make while shooting 35.4% from deep.

Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 14.2 (24th in the league) while its opponents average 11.8.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats

Stat Shaedon Sharpe Kevin Durant Plus/Minus Per Game -6.5 3.4 Usage Percentage 22.3% 32.5% True Shooting Pct 53.6% 63.3% Total Rebound Pct 8.6% 9.7% Assist Pct 14.5% 27.9%

