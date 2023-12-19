The Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (14-12) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily

Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Trail Blazers 112

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 7.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-2.5)

Suns (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.7

The Trail Blazers' .480 ATS win percentage (12-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .423 mark (11-15-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Portland is 8-7 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Phoenix does it better (61.5% of the time) than Portland (48%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 10-7, while the Trail Blazers are 6-18 as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

The Trail Blazers are the second-worst squad in the league in points scored (107.6 per game) and 18th in points conceded (114.6).

On the boards, Portland is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (41 per game). It is 24th in rebounds allowed (45.2 per game).

This season the Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA in assists at 22.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Portland is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (14.6 per game). However it is third-best in forcing them (15.4 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.2%.

