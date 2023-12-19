The Portland Trail Blazers (6-19), on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Phoenix Suns (14-12).

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily

ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-7.5) 231.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-7.5) 231.5 -300 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns average 115.3 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 114 per outing (16th in the NBA). They have a +33 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Trail Blazers put up 107.6 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 114.6 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -173 scoring differential and have been outscored by seven points per game.

The teams average 222.9 points per game combined, 8.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 228.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Phoenix is 11-15-0 ATS this season.

Portland has covered 12 times in 25 chances against the spread this year.

Trail Blazers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anfernee Simons 24.5 -111 25.7 Jerami Grant 22.5 -110 22.7

Trail Blazers and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Suns +750 +360 -

