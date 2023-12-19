Trail Blazers vs. Suns December 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:17 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (12-9), on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Moda Center, go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily.
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Shaedon Sharpe puts up 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Deandre Ayton averages 12.9 points, 1.6 assists and 10.8 rebounds per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon averages 18.2 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.
- Jabari Walker posts 7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Toumani Camara puts up 6.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 41% from the floor.
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant is averaging 31 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 52.1% of his shots from the field and 50% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with 2.3 triples per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 11.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Devin Booker is putting up 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.
- Eric Gordon is averaging 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is draining 46.8% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.
- Grayson Allen is putting up 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the field and 46.8% from 3-point range (sixth in league), with 2.3 triples per contest.
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Suns
|105.2
|Points Avg.
|115.5
|111.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.9
|43.6%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|33.8%
|Three Point %
|38.7%
