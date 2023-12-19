The Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Phoenix Suns (14-12) on Tuesday, December 19 at Moda Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Trail Blazers suffered a 118-114 loss to the Warriors. Jerami Grant's team-high 30 points paced the Trail Blazers in the loss.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Josh Okogie: Out (Hip), Bradley Beal: Out (Ankle)

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily

