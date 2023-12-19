Shaedon Sharpe, Top Trail Blazers Players to Watch vs. the Suns - December 19
The Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) take on the Phoenix Suns (14-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Moda Center. Shaedon Sharpe of the Trail Blazers and Jusuf Nurkic of the Suns are two players to watch in this game.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trail Blazers' Last Game
The Trail Blazers dropped their previous game to the Warriors, 118-114, on Sunday. Jerami Grant led the way with 30 points, plus seven boards and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jerami Grant
|30
|7
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Anfernee Simons
|24
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Scoot Henderson
|14
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Sharpe averages 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, making 41.2% of shots from the field and 36.0% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Grant is putting up 22.7 points, 2.3 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.
- Deandre Ayton's numbers for the season are 12.5 points, 1.5 assists and 10.5 boards per contest.
- Malcolm Brogdon averages 15.6 points, 3.5 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Toumani Camara's numbers for the season are 7.4 points, 4.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 41.0% from the field.
Watch Sharpe, Kevin Durant and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shaedon Sharpe
|18.2
|5.8
|3.9
|1.1
|0.1
|2.6
|Anfernee Simons
|16.2
|1.9
|3.5
|0.5
|0.1
|1.9
|Scoot Henderson
|13.3
|2.8
|3.9
|0.5
|0.3
|1.4
|Jerami Grant
|13.5
|2.6
|1.5
|0.7
|0.5
|1.3
|Malcolm Brogdon
|10.4
|2.0
|4.2
|0.7
|0.3
|1.5
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.