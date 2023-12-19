Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wasco County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:35 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
In Wasco County, Oregon, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Wasco County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Bend High School at The Dalles High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: The Dalles, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jordan Valley High School at South Wasco County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Maupin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at South Wasco County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Maupin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dufur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Dufur, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
