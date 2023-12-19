WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:24 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule feature a WCC team, including the matchup between the Santa Clara Broncos and the UC Riverside Highlanders.
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|San Francisco Dons at Long Beach State Beach
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Santa Clara Broncos at UC Riverside Highlanders
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
