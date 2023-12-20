How to Watch Creighton vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Big East opponents meet when the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) welcome in the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 94th.
- The Bluejays score 19.8 more points per game (84.5) than the Wildcats give up (64.7).
- When Creighton scores more than 64.7 points, it is 9-0.
Villanova Stats Insights
- Villanova has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 226th.
- The Wildcats' 73.2 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 66.5 the Bluejays give up.
- When Villanova allows fewer than 84.5 points, it is 7-4.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Creighton put up 79.3 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
- The Bluejays gave up 62.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.6 when playing on the road.
- Creighton sunk 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Villanova scored 70.4 points per game last season, 3.8 more than it averaged away (66.6).
- At home, the Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 68.6.
- At home, Villanova made 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.6). Villanova's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.2%) than away (30.9%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 109-64
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|W 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Drexel
|L 57-55
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 72-71
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|W 65-56
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|Xavier
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
