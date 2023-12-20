Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Deschutes County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henley High School at Caldera High School
- Game Time: 1:55 PM PT on December 20
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pendleton High School at Redmond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 20
- Location: Redmond, OR
- Conference: 5A Intermountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
