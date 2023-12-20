On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Devin Shore going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

Shore has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.

Shore has no points on the power play.

Shore's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 66 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Shore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:44 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:35 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:03 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 2-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:50 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 6:31 Home L 6-3

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

