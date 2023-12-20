Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Klamath County, Oregon today, we've got the information here.
Klamath County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henley High School at Caldera High School
- Game Time: 1:55 PM PT on December 20
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
