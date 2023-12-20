The Los Angeles Kings' Adrian Kempe and the Seattle Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen will be two of the best players to watch when these teams meet on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.

Kraken vs. Kings Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Oliver Bjorkstrand's 10 goals and 16 assists in 33 contests give him 26 points on the season.

Vince Dunn has made a big impact for Seattle this season with 25 points (four goals and 21 assists).

This season, Tolvanen has nine goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 21.

In the crease, Philipp Grubauer has a record of 5-9-1 in 17 games this season, conceding 50 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 382 saves and an .884 save percentage, 61st in the league.

Kings Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Los Angeles, Anze Kopitar has 29 points in 28 games (13 goals, 16 assists).

Kevin Fiala has picked up 29 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 23 assists.

Kempe has posted nine goals and 18 assists for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley (4-1-2) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .870% save percentage ranks 66th in the NHL.

Kraken vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 3rd 3.57 Goals Scored 2.7 28th 1st 2.36 Goals Allowed 3.18 16th 4th 33.6 Shots 30.1 21st 2nd 26.3 Shots Allowed 28.6 6th 16th 21.65% Power Play % 20.59% 19th 3rd 86.36% Penalty Kill % 78.72% 19th

