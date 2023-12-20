Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anze Kopitar, Oliver Bjorkstrand and others in the Los Angeles Kings-Seattle Kraken matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kraken vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Bjorkstrand's 26 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has put up 10 goals and 16 assists in 33 games.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Kings Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 1 2 3 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Vince Dunn is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 25 total points (0.8 per game), with four goals and 21 assists in 33 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Kopitar, who has scored 29 points in 28 games (13 goals and 16 assists).

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 19 1 1 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 16 1 0 1 2 vs. Jets Dec. 13 1 0 1 1 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 0 at Islanders Dec. 9 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Kevin Fiala has six goals and 23 assists to total 29 points (1.0 per game).

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 19 0 2 2 4 at Kraken Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Dec. 13 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Dec. 9 0 2 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.