Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Lane County, Oregon and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creswell High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 20
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.