Matthew Beniers Game Preview: Kraken vs. Kings - December 20
Matthew Beniers will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings face off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Prop bets for Beniers in that upcoming Kraken-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Matthew Beniers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Kraken vs Kings Game Info
Beniers Season Stats Insights
- Beniers has averaged 18:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -17).
- In five of 33 games this year, Beniers has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Beniers has a point in 10 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- Beniers has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Beniers' implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.
- There is a 33.3% chance of Beniers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Beniers Stats vs. the Kings
- The Kings have given up 66 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+34) ranks second-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|33
|Games
|5
|15
|Points
|5
|5
|Goals
|2
|10
|Assists
|3
