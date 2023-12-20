Wednesday's contest at Seabury Hall has the Oregon State Beavers (8-0) matching up with the SE Louisiana Lions (4-5) at 12:30 AM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 72-54 win, as our model heavily favors Oregon State.

The Beavers are coming off of an 80-52 win over Santa Clara in their last outing on Friday.

Oregon State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET Where: Seabury Hall in Makawao, Hawaii

Oregon State vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 72, SE Louisiana 54

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

On November 12, the Beavers registered their best win of the season, a 63-56 victory over the Villanova Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to our computer rankings.

Oregon State has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.

The Beavers have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (four).

Oregon State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-56 at home over Villanova (No. 62) on November 12

80-52 at home over Santa Clara (No. 77) on December 15

78-58 at home over Jackson State (No. 115) on December 9

76-52 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on December 2

85-74 at home over UAPB (No. 159) on November 6

Oregon State Leaders

Raegan Beers: 19.1 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 69.7 FG%

19.1 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 69.7 FG% Talia van Oelhoffen: 9.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)

9.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32) Kelsey Rees: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19) Timea Gardiner: 9.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 45.2 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

9.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 45.2 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) AJ Marotte: 8.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers outscore opponents by 23.8 points per game (scoring 79.4 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball while giving up 55.6 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball) and have a +190 scoring differential overall.

