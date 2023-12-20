Wednesday's contest between the Portland Pilots (7-6) and the Portland State Vikings (5-4) at Pamplin Sports Center has a projected final score of 69-60 based on our computer prediction, with Portland securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 20.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Pilots earned an 83-40 victory against Willamette.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland vs. Portland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 69, Portland State 60

Portland Schedule Analysis

Against the Oregon Ducks, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Pilots registered their signature win of the season on November 30, a 91-60 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Portland is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-60 at home over Oregon (No. 83) on November 30

73-64 at home over Montana State (No. 132) on December 2

72-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 152) on November 6

68-63 on the road over UTEP (No. 214) on December 9

89-61 on the road over Seattle U (No. 319) on November 14

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.1 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.1 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Emme Shearer: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

10.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Dyani Ananiev: 10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (27-for-57)

10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (27-for-57) Maisie Burnham: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52) Kennedy Dickie: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (posting 70.4 points per game, 123rd in college basketball, and conceding 62.8 per outing, 151st in college basketball) and have a +98 scoring differential.

At home, the Pilots average 74.5 points per game. Away, they score 69.0.

At home Portland is giving up 55.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than it is on the road (70.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.