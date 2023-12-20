Wednesday's game that pits the Portland Pilots (7-6) versus the Portland State Vikings (5-4) at Pamplin Sports Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Portland. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 20.

In their last time out, the Vikings lost 74-63 to San Francisco on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland State vs. Portland Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland State vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 69, Portland State 60

Portland State Schedule Analysis

Against the UC Davis Aggies on November 9, the Vikings notched their best win of the season, a 71-62 road victory.

The Vikings have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 196) on November 9

72-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 223) on November 29

75-68 at home over Seattle U (No. 319) on November 25

Portland State Leaders

Esmeralda Morales: 20.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43 FG%, 40 3PT% (32-for-80)

20.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43 FG%, 40 3PT% (32-for-80) Mia 'Uhila: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Rhema Ogele: 12.4 PTS, 58.5 FG%

12.4 PTS, 58.5 FG% Century McCartney: 3.7 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

3.7 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings' -21 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.1 points per game (250th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (195th in college basketball).

The Vikings are putting up 70.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 55.6 points per contest.

Defensively Portland State has played worse at home this season, allowing 66 points per game, compared to 63.2 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.