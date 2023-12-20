Portland State vs. Portland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Portland Pilots (7-6) versus the Portland State Vikings (5-4) at Pamplin Sports Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Portland. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 20.
In their last time out, the Vikings lost 74-63 to San Francisco on Saturday.
Portland State vs. Portland Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine
Portland State vs. Portland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Portland 69, Portland State 60
Portland State Schedule Analysis
- Against the UC Davis Aggies on November 9, the Vikings notched their best win of the season, a 71-62 road victory.
- The Vikings have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.
Portland State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 196) on November 9
- 72-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 223) on November 29
- 75-68 at home over Seattle U (No. 319) on November 25
Portland State Leaders
- Esmeralda Morales: 20.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43 FG%, 40 3PT% (32-for-80)
- Mia 'Uhila: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Rhema Ogele: 12.4 PTS, 58.5 FG%
- Century McCartney: 3.7 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
Portland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings' -21 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.1 points per game (250th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (195th in college basketball).
- The Vikings are putting up 70.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 55.6 points per contest.
- Defensively Portland State has played worse at home this season, allowing 66 points per game, compared to 63.2 in away games.
