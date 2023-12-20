The Portland Pilots (7-6) battle the Portland State Vikings (5-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Pamplin Sports Center. It starts at 5:00 PM ET.

Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland State vs. Portland Scoring Comparison

The Pilots put up an average of 70.4 points per game, six more points than the 64.4 the Vikings allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.4 points, Portland is 7-3.

Portland State's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.4 points.

The Vikings average 62.1 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 62.8 the Pilots allow.

Portland State is 5-1 when scoring more than 62.8 points.

When Portland allows fewer than 62.1 points, it is 5-0.

The Vikings are making 41.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% higher than the Pilots concede to opponents (39.8%).

The Pilots' 43 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Vikings have conceded.

Portland State Leaders

Esmeralda Morales: 20.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43 FG%, 40 3PT% (32-for-80)

20.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43 FG%, 40 3PT% (32-for-80) Mia 'Uhila: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Rhema Ogele: 12.4 PTS, 58.5 FG%

12.4 PTS, 58.5 FG% Century McCartney: 3.7 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

3.7 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

Portland State Schedule