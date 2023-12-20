The Portland Pilots (7-6) battle the Portland State Vikings (5-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Pamplin Sports Center. It starts at 5:00 PM ET.

Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland State vs. Portland Scoring Comparison

  • The Pilots put up an average of 70.4 points per game, six more points than the 64.4 the Vikings allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.4 points, Portland is 7-3.
  • Portland State's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.4 points.
  • The Vikings average 62.1 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 62.8 the Pilots allow.
  • Portland State is 5-1 when scoring more than 62.8 points.
  • When Portland allows fewer than 62.1 points, it is 5-0.
  • The Vikings are making 41.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% higher than the Pilots concede to opponents (39.8%).
  • The Pilots' 43 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Vikings have conceded.

Portland State Leaders

  • Esmeralda Morales: 20.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43 FG%, 40 3PT% (32-for-80)
  • Mia 'Uhila: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
  • Rhema Ogele: 12.4 PTS, 58.5 FG%
  • Century McCartney: 3.7 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

Portland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Oregon L 65-54 Matthew Knight Arena
12/12/2023 Northwest Christian W 69-60 Pamplin Sports Center
12/16/2023 San Francisco L 74-63 Pamplin Sports Center
12/20/2023 Portland - Pamplin Sports Center
12/28/2023 Eastern Washington - Pamplin Sports Center
12/30/2023 Idaho - Pamplin Sports Center

