How to Watch the Portland State vs. Portland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:56 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Pilots (7-6) battle the Portland State Vikings (5-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Pamplin Sports Center. It starts at 5:00 PM ET.
Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Portland State vs. Portland Scoring Comparison
- The Pilots put up an average of 70.4 points per game, six more points than the 64.4 the Vikings allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.4 points, Portland is 7-3.
- Portland State's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.4 points.
- The Vikings average 62.1 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 62.8 the Pilots allow.
- Portland State is 5-1 when scoring more than 62.8 points.
- When Portland allows fewer than 62.1 points, it is 5-0.
- The Vikings are making 41.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% higher than the Pilots concede to opponents (39.8%).
- The Pilots' 43 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Vikings have conceded.
Portland State Leaders
- Esmeralda Morales: 20.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43 FG%, 40 3PT% (32-for-80)
- Mia 'Uhila: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Rhema Ogele: 12.4 PTS, 58.5 FG%
- Century McCartney: 3.7 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
Portland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 65-54
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/12/2023
|Northwest Christian
|W 69-60
|Pamplin Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|San Francisco
|L 74-63
|Pamplin Sports Center
|12/20/2023
|Portland
|-
|Pamplin Sports Center
|12/28/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Pamplin Sports Center
|12/30/2023
|Idaho
|-
|Pamplin Sports Center
