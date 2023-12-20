Portland vs. Portland State December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Portland Pilots (5-4) face the Portland State Vikings (4-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Pamplin Sports Center. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.
Portland vs. Portland State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Portland Players to Watch
- Esmeralda Morales: 21.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mia 'Uhila: 8.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rhema Ogele: 14.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Century McCartney: 3.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joy Haltom: 3.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Portland State Players to Watch
