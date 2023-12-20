The Portland State Vikings (5-4) square off against the Portland Pilots (7-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland vs. Portland State Scoring Comparison

The Pilots put up 6.0 more points per game (70.4) than the Vikings allow their opponents to score (64.4).

Portland is 7-3 when it scores more than 64.4 points.

Portland State's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.4 points.

The 62.1 points per game the Vikings record are the same as the Pilots allow.

Portland State is 5-1 when scoring more than 62.8 points.

Portland has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 62.1 points.

This season the Vikings are shooting 41.7% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Pilots concede.

The Pilots make 43.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% less than the Vikings' defensive field-goal percentage.

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.1 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.1 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Emme Shearer: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

10.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Dyani Ananiev: 10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (27-for-57)

10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (27-for-57) Maisie Burnham: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52) Kennedy Dickie: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

