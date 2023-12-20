The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tomas Tatar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

Tatar has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Kings this season in three games (two shots).

Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.

Tatar averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 66 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

