Will Tomas Tatar Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 20?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tomas Tatar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Tatar stats and insights
- Tatar has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Kings this season in three games (two shots).
- Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Tatar averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 66 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Tatar recent games
Kraken vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
