The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tomas Tatar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

  • Tatar has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Kings this season in three games (two shots).
  • Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Tatar averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 66 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Kraken vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

