Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Washington County, Oregon has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tillamook High School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on December 20
- Location: Banks, OR
- Conference: 4A Cowapa
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Siletz Valley School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 20
- Location: Gaston, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
