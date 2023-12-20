WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Four games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature a WCC team, including the matchup between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Arizona Wildcats.
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Arizona Wildcats
|4:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Montana Grizzlies at San Diego Toreros
|5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Portland Pilots at Portland State Vikings
|5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
