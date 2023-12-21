Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Benton County, Oregon has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Benton County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Santiam Christian High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reedsport Community Charter School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Monroe, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
