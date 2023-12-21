If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Deschutes County, Oregon today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

La Pine High School at Glide High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 21

1:00 PM PT on December 21 Location: Glide, OR

Glide, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

McMinnville High School at Bend Sr High School