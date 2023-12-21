Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Deschutes County, Oregon today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
La Pine High School at Glide High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Glide, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McMinnville High School at Bend Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
