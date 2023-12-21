Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Grant County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Grant County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie City High School at Powder Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 21
- Location: North Powder, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
