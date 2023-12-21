Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) will host the Washington Wizards (4-22) at Moda Center on Thursday, December 21. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Game Info

Jerami Grant vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jerami Grant Kyle Kuzma Total Fantasy Pts 701.7 942.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 31.9 36.3 Fantasy Rank 53 33

Jerami Grant vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

The Trail Blazers' -168 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 107.7 points per game (29th in the NBA) while allowing 114.2 per contest (18th in the league).

Portland loses the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. it collects 41.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 27th in the league, while its opponents grab 45.2 per outing.

The Trail Blazers connect on 12.1 three-pointers per game (20th in the league), 1.4 more than their opponents (10.7).

Portland has committed 14.7 turnovers per game (26th in NBA play) while forcing 15.3 (second in the league).

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 23.2 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Wizards' -257 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.0 points per game (10th in NBA) while giving up 126.8 per outing (30th in league).

Washington loses the rebound battle by 9.8 boards on average. It collects 39.3 rebounds per game, 30th in the league, while its opponents pull down 49.1.

The Wizards knock down 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 35.8% rate (20th in NBA), compared to the 13.0 their opponents make, shooting 36.9% from deep.

Washington and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wizards commit 13.8 per game (21st in league) and force 13.7 (11th in NBA).

Jerami Grant vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats

Stat Jerami Grant Kyle Kuzma Plus/Minus Per Game -5.3 -9.5 Usage Percentage 26.4% 31.4% True Shooting Pct 58.6% 56.1% Total Rebound Pct 6.2% 10.5% Assist Pct 11.6% 21.6%

