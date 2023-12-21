Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Klamath County, Oregon today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Klamath County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Klamath Union High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Harrisburg, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crane Union High School at Lost River High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: La Pine, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tulelake High School at Crosspoint Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
