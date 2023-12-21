Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Lane County, Oregon today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gold Beach High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Lowell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willamette High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.