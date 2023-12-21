Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Linn County, Oregon today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Klamath Union High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Harrisburg, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waldport High Middle School at East Linn Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Marion High School at South Albany High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Albany, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willamette High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
